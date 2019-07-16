Rwanda reaffirms commitment to Green Climate Fund

A senior Rwandan government official on Tuesday reaffirmed her country’s intention to embrace climate change action is accessing Green Climate Fund (GCF) which has the mandate to help developing countries.Speaking at high-level event which brought together high-level representatives from governments, GCF accredited entities, UN agencies, financial institutions, private sector and civil society in New York, the Rwandan Minister of State in charge of Economic Planning, Claudine Uwera explained that one of the key achievements for the copuntry was to realise a forest coverage to almost 30 percent of its surface area.

The Green Climate Fund is a fund established in 2010 under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) as a mechanism to assist developing countries in adaptation and mitigation practices to counter climate change.

Increased support and climate finance to developing countries such as Rwanda are necessary for the effective implementation of the Paris agreement, Dr Uwera said.

Some initiatives carried out by Rwanda she pointed out also include the creation of a new national park in Mukura, a reserve in Western Rwanda to protect and restore a regional biodiversity hotspot.

Among other activities are investing in renewable energy such as hydro, solar and innovate methane extractive.

Currently Rwanda has developed a National Determined Contribution containing six adaptation and seven mitigation Programmes of Action, which serves as the basis of investment for a Low emissions Climate Resilience Development path, it said.