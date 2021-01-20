Rwanda reassures tourists amid increase of COVID-19 cases

Tourism services will continue to operate normally in all Rwanda’s attractions despite new lockdown measures announced earlier this week, an official source revealed Wednesday in Kigali.Rwanda Development Board (RDB) explained in a statement that it also recognises that under the current global environment, some tourists may find it necessary to reschedule their travel plans and restrict international travel.

According to the statement, travel for tourism in Kigali and other provinces is permitted with strict adherence to COVID-19 measures.

Under new instructions, all designated hotels for arriving passengers will remain open under strict COVID-19 prevention measures.

Tourism activities including visits to national parks, museums and other tourist attractions as well as city tours will remain open to international and domestic tourists countrywide, it said.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed cases in Rwanda is now 11,548 after 289 people were tested positive in the last 24 hours.

With the exception of the capital city Kigali which is under lockdown as part of COVID-19 prevention measures, curfew hours in other parts of the country have been extended to between 6p.m and 4a.m. (GMT +2)