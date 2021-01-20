International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda reassures tourists amid increase of COVID-19 cases

Published on 20.01.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Tourism services will continue to operate normally in all Rwanda’s attractions despite new lockdown measures announced earlier this week, an official source revealed Wednesday in Kigali.Rwanda Development Board (RDB) explained in a statement  that it also recognises that under the current global environment, some  tourists may find it necessary to reschedule their travel plans and  restrict international travel.  

According to the statement,  travel for tourism in Kigali and other provinces is permitted with  strict adherence to COVID-19 measures.

Under new instructions,  all designated hotels for arriving passengers will remain open under  strict COVID-19 prevention measures.

Tourism activities including  visits to national parks, museums and other tourist attractions as well  as city tours will remain open to international and domestic tourists  countrywide, it said.

As of Wednesday, the total number of  confirmed cases in Rwanda is now 11,548 after 289 people were tested  positive in the last 24 hours.

With the exception of the capital  city Kigali which is under lockdown as part of COVID-19 prevention  measures, curfew hours in other parts of the country have been extended  to between 6p.m and 4a.m. (GMT +2)

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top