Rwanda receives 15 tonnes of medical kits donation from Qatar to fight COVID-19

Rwanda on Wednesday received 15 tonnes of medical kits from Qatar to fight and control outbreak in the country.Rwanda’s Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije received a donation of medical equipment at Kigali international airport, APA reported here.

The donation comprises of 2000 N95 medical protective facemasks, 10,000 surgical masks, 2000 disposable protective gear, 500 infrared thermometers, 2000 medical protective goggles, 10,000 pairs of medical isolation footwear and disposable sterilized rubber surgical gloves.

The Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani had directed his government to quickly deliver medical equipment to Rwanda and other countries to support the country’s efforts to fight COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread around the world, including to countries in Africa, the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation have announced donations, including: 20,000 testing kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 protective suits each, to every one of the 54 African nations.

In addition to the donations, the Foundations also announced plans to work with medical institutions in Africa to provide online training material for COVID-19 clinical treatment.