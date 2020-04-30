International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda receives 15 tonnes of medical kits donation from Qatar to fight COVID-19

Published on 30.04.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

Rwanda on Wednesday received 15 tonnes of medical kits from Qatar to fight and control outbreak in the country.Rwanda’s  Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije received a donation of medical  equipment at Kigali international airport, APA reported here.

The  donation comprises of 2000 N95 medical protective facemasks, 10,000  surgical masks, 2000 disposable protective gear, 500 infrared  thermometers, 2000 medical protective goggles, 10,000 pairs of medical  isolation footwear and disposable sterilized rubber surgical gloves.

The  Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani  had directed his government to  quickly deliver medical equipment to Rwanda and other countries to  support the country’s efforts to fight COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

As  the COVID-19 virus continues to spread around the world, including to  countries in Africa, the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation have  announced donations, including: 20,000 testing kits, 100,000 masks and  1,000 protective suits each, to every one of the 54 African nations.

In  addition to the donations, the Foundations also announced plans to work  with medical institutions in Africa to provide online training material  for COVID-19 clinical treatment.

