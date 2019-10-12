Rwanda receives second batch of 123 refugees from Libya

A second batch of 123 vulnerable refugees was evacuated from Libya late Friday to Rwanda through establishes Emergency Transit Mechanism between Rwandan Government, the African Union (AU) and the UN agency for Refugees (UNHCR), an official statement made available Saturday to APA in Kigali said.Of the whole total of the asylum seekers, there were three minors, 24 female and the rest were male with age ranging between 14 and 20, reports said.

The second group are joining the first batch of 66 refugees and asylum-seekers which arrived in the country a few weeks ago.

All are part of the 500 refugees that Rwanda pledged to receive as part of the efforts to rescue the thousands that are languishing under gross human rights abuses in the North African country.

As part of integration process, all evacuees will be invited to attend language and vocational training classes to help them integrate with local communities during their time in Rwanda.

Further solutions will include voluntary return to countries where they had previously been granted asylum, return home if safe and voluntary, or integration into local Rwandan host communities, it said.

Official estimates show that US$10 million will be spent on initial investments and to run the Emergency Transit Mechanism between Libya and Rwanda through the end of the year.