Rwanda records 180 more recoveries of COVID-19

Rwanda on Monday reported 180 new Covid-19 recoveries, raising the tally of recovered cases to 2,736.Reports by the ministry of Health indicate that the country confirmed 11 new positive cases of the pandemic bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,602.

According to the ministry, of the new cases, were identified in Kigali’s high-risk groups in the capital city Kigali, Nyamagabe (South) Rusizi (South West), Bugesera (East) and Rulindo (North).

The latest Covid-19 update was obtained from 1,687 sample tests conducted in the last 24 hours. In total, the country carried out 464,583 tests of the pandemic.

In a related development, municipality authorities in Kigali announced Monday that one of the busy market at Nyabugogo, a suburb of Kigali city will reopen on Tuesday after almost three weeks it was closed following the latest surge of COVID-19 cases.

The move, said the City, was based on a health assessment and the level of Covid-19 prevention preparedness of people who work in the market.

In a bid to avoid overcrowding that may lead to the spread of the virus, vendors without stands or those with stands that were not in the housing master plan are not allowed to reopen.

In addition to this, like all other markets country-wide, only 50 percent of all workers of Nyabugogo Market will be allowed to work and do shifts with remaining vendors.