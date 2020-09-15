International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda records 180 more recoveries of COVID-19

Published on 15.09.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

Rwanda on Monday reported 180 new Covid-19 recoveries, raising the tally of recovered cases to 2,736.Reports  by the ministry of Health indicate that the country confirmed 11 new  positive cases of the pandemic bringing the total confirmed cases to  4,602.

According to the ministry, of the new cases, were  identified in Kigali’s high-risk groups in the capital city Kigali,  Nyamagabe (South) Rusizi (South West), Bugesera (East) and Rulindo  (North).

The latest Covid-19 update was obtained from 1,687  sample tests conducted in the last 24 hours. In total, the country  carried out 464,583 tests of the pandemic.

In a related  development, municipality authorities in Kigali announced Monday that  one of the busy market at Nyabugogo, a suburb of Kigali city  will  reopen on Tuesday after almost three weeks it was closed following the  latest surge of COVID-19 cases.

The move, said the City, was  based on a health assessment and the level of Covid-19 prevention  preparedness of people who work in the market.

In a bid to avoid  overcrowding that may lead to the spread of the virus, vendors without  stands or those with stands that were not in the housing master plan are  not allowed to reopen.

In addition to this, like all other  markets country-wide, only 50 percent of all workers of Nyabugogo Market  will be allowed to work and do shifts with remaining vendors.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top