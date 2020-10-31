Rwanda records 27 more recoveries of COVID-19

Rwanda on Saturday reported 27 new Covid-19 recoveries, raising the tally of recovered cases to 4,878. It is on the same day, the East African country confirmed 3 new positive cases of the pandemic.The Ministry of Health said that of the new cases, one was identified in Kigali’s high-risk groups but the country has recorded more discharges than the number of infections.

So far, Rwanda has recorded 5,134 Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in mid-March.

The latest Covid-19 update was obtained from 1,810 sample tests conducted in the last 24 hours. In total, the country carried out 555,686 tests of the pandemic.

Across the East African country, 35 individuals have passed away since the start of the outbreak after testing positive for COVID-19.

For the last couple of weeks, the country has been recording moderate positive cases and many recoveries.