Rwanda records 27 more recoveries of COVID-19

Published on 31.10.2020 at 11h21 by APA News

Rwanda on Saturday reported 27 new Covid-19 recoveries, raising the tally of recovered cases to 4,878. It is on the same day, the East African country confirmed 3 new positive cases of the pandemic.The  Ministry of Health  said that of the new cases, one was identified in  Kigali’s high-risk groups but the country has recorded more discharges  than the number of infections.

So far, Rwanda has recorded 5,134 Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in mid-March.

The  latest Covid-19 update was obtained from 1,810 sample tests conducted  in the last 24 hours. In total, the country carried out 555,686 tests of  the pandemic.

Across the East African country, 35 individuals  have passed away since the start of the outbreak after testing positive  for COVID-19.

For the last couple of weeks, the country has been recording moderate positive cases and many recoveries.

Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

