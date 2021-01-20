Rwanda records 289 new COVID-19 cases

International › APA

Published on 20.01.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

The total number of confirmed cases in Rwanda is now 11,548 after 289 people were tested positive in the last 24 hours, a statement issued by the ministry of Health Wednesday said.Of these 7,580 have recovered, while 3,820 are still active cases, according to the daily report by Health officials.

Two deaths related to the virus were reported on the same day, taking the total number of such deaths to 148.

The deceased were identified as two women: a 75-year old from Nyabihu (North West), and a 63-year-old from Musanze (North)

With  the exception of Kigali which is under lockdown as part of COVID-19  prevention measure, curfew hours in other parts of the country have been  extended to between 6p.m and 4a.m. Previously, curfew hours were  between 8p.m to 4a.m.

According to a statement of cabinet resolutions, the city-wide lockdown will last for two weeks.

Meanwhile, essential commodities like food, drinks, and medication among others remain accessible during the mentioned period.

