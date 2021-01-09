Rwanda refutes “false allegation” about military operations in DR Congo

The Rwandan government does not recognize the presence of its soldiers on Congolese soil, an official statement issued Saturday in Kigali said.The statement also rejects the accusations made by the UN group of experts in its mid-term report published last December.

According to officials in Kigali, the Rwandan Army is not involved in any military operation on Congolese territory.

“Rwanda maintains cordial bilateral relations with the DR Congo and there are several bilateral cooperation commitments, including military cooperation,” reads part of the statement.

It said however that such cooperation is limited exclusively to sharing intelligence on various armed groups operating in eastern DRC which constitute a common threat to both countries, ”the Rwandan government said in a statement.

The statement also reaffirms Rwandan Government’s commitment to promote national and regional mechanisms for the governance of natural resources in the fight against the illegal exploitation and trade of minerals in the region.

The Rwandan government supports its argument, he explains that in February 2020, it presented to the group of experts minerals that had been seized as part of the efforts to combat smuggling.

Moreover, Rwandan authorities say they regret the shortcomings of the Group of Experts report “and the lack of good faith shown by the experts”.

The Rwandan Government also expresses deepest concerns about the lack of rigor of the United Nations group of experts in carrying out its mandate, which raises serious concerns about the independence of its reports”.