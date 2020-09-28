Rwanda regulator recalls Unibrol antibiotics

International › APA

Published on 28.09.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

The Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has temporarily recalled two batches of Unibrol (Aminosidine Sulphate USP 250mg) after the discovery of anomalies in consignments of the drug, a senior official confirmed on Monday.Unibrol is a type of antibiotics used in the treatment of intestinal infections.

The food and drugs regulator said that the decision was taken after conducting different spontaneous assessments on the drug from retail pharmacies and preliminary findings.

According to a notice signed  by the acting Director-General of the Authority, Dr Charles Karangwa, drugs from the concerned batches are to be taken off the shelves and stored pending an outcome of a full investigation.

The concerned batches are 5806898 and 5806675 both manufactured by UNIVERSAL Corporation Ltd based in Kenya.

“We  found these medicines with an issue of changing color for some tablets  of the same blister; some tablets have yellow color while others have  white color. It is in that regard that the following batches are called  for quarantine while the Authority is conducting further investigation,”  read the announcement.

 The whole concerned value chain using the drug has been ordered to quarantine it.

“Rwanda  Food and Drugs Authority instructs all importers, central medical  stores, wholesalers, district pharmacies, retailers, public and private  health facilities in possession of the mentioned batches of Unibrol  (Aminosidine Sulphate USP 250mg) to quarantine all quantities in their  stores until the investigation is concluded,” the statement added.

Going by the description, Unibrol/Aminosidine Sulphate USP 250mg was manufactured by UNIVERSAL Corporation Ltd based in Kenya.

