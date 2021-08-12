International › APA

Rwanda relaxes Covid restrictions as vaccination rate rises

Published on 12.08.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

A Rwandan cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame has decided to relax Covid-19 measures effective Thursday as the proportion of vaccinated people increases.Reports from the country’s Health ministry suggest that about 729,130 people have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine. 

Their number is currently increasing daily with Rwanda reputed among the fastest vaccination roll-outs in Africa.

The country’s positivity rate has also dipped as low as 4.9 percent from a staggering 11.6 percent last month.

Effective Thursday, August 12, the curfew will start at 8:00 pm through 4:00 am, from the previous 6:00 pm.

Businesses will now close at 7:00 pm an increase of 2 hours from the previous measures.

Under the new guidelines, places of worship that fulfill requirements will resume operation with 30 percent occupancy of their capacity.

Restaurants, which have been offering takeaway services, have been allowed to host customers but should not exceed 30 percent occupancy.

However, restaurants with outdoor facilities may operate at 50 percent capacity,  according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

