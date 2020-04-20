Rwanda: Relying on local engineers for Covid-19 respirators

Rwanda says it is currently testing a locally made ventilator for use in the treatment of new coronavirus cases, a move which could radically transform the way the disease is tackled in Africa.The new equipment which was developed by a team of engineers at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre could be a major breakthrough for a much needed device required for the treatment of COVID-19.

A ventilator is a mechanised respirator used to aid people unable to breathe sufficiently to do so by moving breathable air in and out of their lungs.

Such modern computerised machines are much in demand globally in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has left a growing number of patients experiencing breathing distress and desperately needing them to recover.

With the shortage of such ventilators worldwide, Rwandan engineers are hoping to be manufacturing one respirator every eight days.

The country currently has slightly over 40 ventilators although only one patient out of 147 cases can be placed on oxygen therapy support.

The cumulative number of COVID19 cases in Rwanda as of Sunday stood at 147.

This came after three cases were confirmed from 722 tests.

Meanwhile Rwanda security agents have arrested at least 28 people for hosting bars in their homes amid the ongoing lockdown, a police source confirmed to APA on Monday.

The spokesperson of the Rwanda National Police, Commissioner John Bosco Kabera said those arrested include people who were selling alcohol from their homes and those who went there to buy it.

Those being detained also include other individuals that bought drinks and invited their friends to share in their homes.

As a move to contain the coronavirus outbreak during the lockdown, Rwandan health officials have advised people to take drinks to their homes without inviting visitors.

Restaurants and coffee shops will continue to operate only for takeaway orders according to the preventive measures.

All transactions involving money should be done using technology, where applicable, the police said.