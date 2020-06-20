Rwanda reopens Kigali International Airport

Kigali International Airport has reopened to general aviation activity earlier this week as the country switches to ease COVID-19 lockdown measures, an official source confirmed Saturday to APA in Kigali.The Managing Director of Rwanda Airport Company, Firmin Karambizi said that as a results of the COVID-19 pandemic, travelers [to Rwanda] should expect a new airport experience upon arrival and during departure.

Rwanda authorities asked all travelers to wear face masks and practice social distancing while at the Kigali International Airport.

The move further eased restrictions to the aviation sector that were aimed at containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Rwanda, it said.

For arriving passengers, presentation of a COVID-19 PCR test certificate y an ISO certified laboratory is required, the statement said.

In addition, travelers must adhere to these guidelines in order to ensure their vist and stay in the country, it said.

Rwanda suspended all arriving and departing commercial passenger flights on March 20, one day before it closed down its borders, except for goods, cargos and returning citizens, to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the Rwandan cabinet announced new measures to relax restrictions.

In a statement issued earlier Rwanda’s flag carrier, RwandAir said it will extend the temporary suspension of passenger flights until the restrictions (on Coronavirus) are lifted.

Rwanda has been under lockdown since March 15 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period.