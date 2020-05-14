Rwanda repatriates Congolese stranded after COVID-19 lockdown

Several hundred Congolese nationals who were stranded at the Rwandan side of the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo have been allowed to start returning home in phases after days of negotiations with the authorities in Kigali.Under the agreement reached departures will be granted in phases, a senior administrative official in the area confirmed to APA on Wednesday.

The decision comes two days after another group of those who were camped at the border were allowed to cross the border to their homeland.

The border towns of Rubavu on the Rwandan side and Goma on the Congolese side, as well as Rusizi in South Western Rwanda and Bukavu in Eastern DRC, share a lot in common with people on both sides co-existing.

Some work in a city in one country and sleep in another on the other side of the border.

Since March, Rwanda closed all its border entry points and declared a countrywide lockdown with only essential services allowed to remain in operation which affected mainly businesses across its main border with neighbouring DR Congo.

The Rwanda-DR Congo border at La Corniche, popularly known as Grande Barrière, is one of the busiest crossings on the continent.

As of Tuesday evening, Rwanda reported 286 cases and 153 recoveries from COVID-19.