Rwanda says Ugandan soldiers have been crossing Into Rwanda

Published on 14.08.2020 at 18h21

Rwanda has written to Uganda through diplomatic channels to raise concerns over Ugandan soldiers who have been crossing to the Rwandan side to abduct people, a diplomatic source revealed Friday in Kigali.According to the Rwandan Minister of Foreign  Affairs and Cooperation, Dr. Vincent Biruta, said that this incident was  not new, describing it as an old story and it has been reported on.

“In  the last weeks there have been  many incidents of Ugandan army entering  Rwanda, abducting Rwandans and then taking them illegally in Uganda and  then demanding ransoms for the release,” the top Rwandan diplomat said.

In  February this year, Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Ugandan  counterpart Yoweri Museveni met at Gatuna-Katuna border crossing for  talks that seek to normalize bilateral relations.

The two leaders  were joined by Angolan President Joao Lourenco and Felix Tshisekedi,  president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the  facilitators of the talks between Rwanda and Uganda at the 4th  Quadripartite Summit.

Both presidents agreed on several issues including immediately opening the borders shared by both countries.

After  the agreement in Luanda, representatives from both countries held  follow-up meetings on what had been agreed during the signing of the  pact.

Both delegations failed to agree on anything and referred  the matters to their respective presidents to decide the next course of  action. Since then, progress towards normalizing relations has been  slow.

