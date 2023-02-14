Rwanda Security Forces donate education materials to four schools in Mozambique

Rwanda Security Forces in Cabo Delgado province have donated scholastic materials including exercise books and pens to one thousand students of Januaro Pedro Secondary school, Trinta de Junho and Cimento primary schools of Mocimboa da Praia and Mute primary school in Palma District, according to a statement Monday.The President of Mocimboa da Praia Municipality Cheia Carlos MOMBA and Faisal Idrice Ndemanga the Focal point of Palma district in charge of Education services appreciated the donation, noting that the materials will improve the quality of education that the children receive.

Lt Col Guillaume Rutayisire, the RSF Civil Military Cooperation Officer (S9) highlighted that, “…although security has so far been restored, it is important to improve the livelihoods of the local population. Thus, social assistance is always needed”

The Schools in Mocimboa da Praia district have been closed since 2020 when terrorists launched successive attacks across the province and were reopened recently in January 2023 following a significant improvement in the security situation.

Rwanda deployed army and police personnel to Cabo Delgado in July 2021 at the request of the Government of Mozambique, and currently has around 2,500 troops engaged in joint operations with Mozambican forces. Additional troops are being deployed in areas that have experienced new terrorist attacks.

With the support of Rwandan and SADC forces, the counter-insurgency campaign has reclaimed strategically important territory and captured

several rebel bases in recent months.

CU/APA