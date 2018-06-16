Rwanda seeks Cameroon’s backing to head Francophonie

Rwanda’s Foreign Minister, Louise Mushikiwabo, a declared candidate for the position of Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF), is in Cameroon to seek the country’s backing, official source told APA Saturday.Mrs. Mushikiwabo was received by the Prime Minister, Philemon Yang with whom she had held talks over the issue, a source close to the PM’s office said.

She also presented an official statement from President Paul Kagame to his Cameroonian counterpart Paul Biya.

The presence in Cameroon of Rwanda’s former Information Minister who is the spokesman of the government in Kigali since 2009, comes less than a month after she announced her candidacy to be the next Secretariat General of La Francophonie.

The election of OIF Secretary General will be held at the organization’s next summit scheduled for Yerevan, Armenia in October this year.

This coveted position is currently occupied by Quebec’s Michaëlle Jean, a former governor general of Canada between 2005 to 2010.

She is also running for a second term.