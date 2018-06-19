Rwanda seeks Cameroon’s support for Francophonie top job

Rwanda has officially requested Cameroon’s support in her quest to get the post of Secretary General of the Francophonie.

To that effect, the Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and East African Community, Louise Mushikiwabo was a special envoy of President Paul Kagame as she handed a letter to Prime Minister Philemon Yang to be transmitted to the Head of State.

“I came here as an envoy of President Paul Kagame with a message to be conveyed to his brother President Paul Biya. The message has to do with Rwanda’s bid for the International Organisation of the Francophonie. We are bidding for the Secretary General’s position,” she told the press after the audience granted her.

She also added that their discussions centred on relations between both countries which she described as fantastic. Before meeting with the Prime Minister, Louise Mushikiwabo had earlier met with the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella on the sidelines of the of the first meeting of Central African Convention for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, their Ammunition and all Parts and Components that can be used for their Manufacture, Repair and Assembly.