Rwanda seeks extradition of Ntiwiragabo seeking asylum in France

Rwanda justice officials have requested French authorities to extradite a former senior officer of the defeated Rwandan armed forces, Maj.Gen. Aloys Ntiwiragabo who is hiding in the suburbs of Orléans, in the Central North of France especially for his role part in the genocide against Tutsis 26 years ago.’Maj Gen’ Aloys Ntiwiragabo, 71, who is hiding in France, did not only play a part in the massacres, accusation reports said.

Ntiwiragabo belonged to the most extremist circles and commanded the gendarmes of Kigali until 1993. He was part of the inner circle of power often nicknamed “Akazu” which orchestrated the 1994 Genocide.

In 1993, Ntiwiragabo was head of military intelligence (G2) and deputy chief of staff of the genocidal army. During the Genocide, Ntiwiragabo is alleged to have, among others, taken part in daily Genocide planning meetings of the staff of the then Rwandan armed forces.

He also allegedly availed a police station in Kigali to genocide militiamen to torture, rape and execute the Tutsi.

In July 1994, when many genocidaires fled to Zaire (now DR Congo), Ntiwiragabo was one of them. In 1996, he moved to Kenya. Later, it is reported, he took refuge in South Sudan, until he maneuvered up to France after some time.