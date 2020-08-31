Rwanda sees second-highest daily COVID-19 cases

Rwanda on Sunday said it registered 177 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, its second-highest one-day increase since the outbreak of the viral disease in March this year.One week earlier, it reported a record 200 new cases in a single day.

The latest new cases took the country’s total caseload to 4,020, the Health Ministry said.

The month of August has so far recorded 11 victims out of 16 fatalities and it has witnessed the biggest number of cases compared to the last four months.

Recoveries are now 1,918 including 14 persons who recovered on Sunday, health authorities said.

Of the 177 new cases, Kigali registered the biggest number, with 170, which the Health ministry said include a cluster of two big markets that were closed in the Rwandan capital.

Both markets were temporarily closed last week following an upsurge in cases that were traced there.