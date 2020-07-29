Rwanda: Senior government officials investigated over corruption

Some Government officials in office will still come forward to submit information concerning allegations of corruption for which they are facing, a police source revealed in a statement obtained Wednesday by APA in Kigali.The Secretary General of Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), retired Col Jeannot Ruhunga confirmed that that investigations on current Rwandan minister of Infrastructure, Claver Gatete, which started at the end of June were still ongoing after the senior Government officials was mentioned in several cases involving mismanagement or misappropriation of funds.

According to the senior police investigator, there are several investigations and cases in court in which the Minister has been mentioned, which prompted the investigative body to conduct investigations to ascertain his role but did not say if they have found anything incriminating for his position.

“At this point we cannot say we have enough evidence to suggest that he was directly involved in embezzling or mismanaging funds for us to arrive at a conclusion but the investigations are continuing,” retired Colonel Ruhunga said.

Rwandan minister infrastrcture’s troubles emanate from an ongoing case in which high ranking officials, including the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, are accused of flouting tender procedures to cause a loss to the taxpayer by prompting the government to purchase a building at a price which is 2 billion Rwf higher than its actual cost.

Rwamuganza who was also serving the Rwandan secretary to the treasury is facing various charges including misuse of public property and complicity in flouting tendering procedures.

They are all charged with three counts of felony, misappropriation of public funds, unlawful public procurement and conspiracy to commit fraud.

According to the prosecution, the defendants allege that they procured and sold a commercial building to the government of Rwanda at Frw 9,850,000,000 yet the value of the said commercial building had been established at Frw 7,600,000,000. (1 USD = 950 Frw)

The house was also reportedly purchased without the knowledge of the Rwanda Public Procurement Authority, even before negotiations between the suppliers and the bidders were carried out, it said.

According to the Rwanda’s National Public Prosecution Authority, investigations and subsequent arrests are based on audits conducted this year, which unearthed fraudulent acts through which huge amounts were embezzled.