Rwanda: Senior government officials investigated over corruption

Published on 29.07.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Some Government officials in office will still come forward to submit information concerning allegations of corruption for which they are facing, a police source revealed in a statement obtained Wednesday by APA in Kigali.The Secretary General of Rwanda  Investigation Bureau (RIB),  retired Col Jeannot Ruhunga confirmed that  that investigations on current Rwandan minister of Infrastructure,  Claver Gatete, which started at the end of June were still ongoing after  the senior Government officials was mentioned in several cases  involving mismanagement or misappropriation of funds.

According  to the senior police investigator, there are several investigations and  cases in court in which the Minister has been mentioned, which prompted  the investigative body to conduct investigations to ascertain his role  but did not say if they have found anything incriminating for his  position.

“At this point we cannot say we have enough evidence to  suggest that he was directly involved in embezzling or mismanaging  funds for us to arrive at a conclusion but the investigations are  continuing,” retired Colonel Ruhunga said.

Rwandan minister  infrastrcture’s troubles emanate from an ongoing case in which high  ranking officials, including the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of  Finance and Economic Planning, are accused of flouting tender procedures  to cause a loss to the taxpayer by prompting the government to purchase  a building at a price which is 2 billion Rwf higher than its actual  cost.

Rwamuganza who was also serving the Rwandan secretary to  the treasury is facing various charges including misuse of public  property and complicity in flouting tendering procedures.

They  are all charged with three counts of felony, misappropriation of public  funds, unlawful public procurement and conspiracy to commit fraud.

According  to the prosecution, the defendants allege that they procured and sold a  commercial building to the government of Rwanda at Frw 9,850,000,000  yet the value of the said commercial building had been established at  Frw 7,600,000,000. (1 USD = 950 Frw)

The house was also  reportedly purchased without the knowledge of the Rwanda Public  Procurement Authority, even before negotiations between the suppliers  and the bidders were carried out, it said.

According to the  Rwanda’s National Public Prosecution Authority, investigations and  subsequent arrests are based on audits conducted this year, which  unearthed fraudulent acts through which huge amounts were embezzled.

