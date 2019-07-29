International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda set to conduct second large scale simulation exercise for Ebola preparedness

Published on 29.07.2019 at 16h21 by APA News

Rwanda Health officials will conduct Tuesday several drills and functional exercises across different remote hospital located on the border with Décratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as part of national efforts to test and validate capabilities for rapid detection, rapid response, and effective coordination at national and district level against on-going outbreak of Ebola in North Kivu.A senior  official in the ministry of Health confirmed to APA in Kigali that The  drills will also focus on screening, infection prevention andcontrol,  safe detection and isolation of suspected Ebola cases for hospital  staff.

The plan prioritized 2 districts hospital in Gisenyi  (North West) and Gihundwe (South West), the head of Epidemic  Surveillance and Response (ESR) Division at Rwanda Biomedical Centre  (RBC) Dr. Jose Nyamusore said.

It said the overall exercise has  put gathered WHO Country Office’s health partners, including the Rwanda  Ministry of Health mainly in charge of policies, the Rwanda Biomedical  Center (RBC) which is the implementing arm working with the Districts,  the Ministry in charge of Emergency, the staff of the Public Health  Emergency Operation Center (PHEOC), NGOs, international Agencies.

The  scenario will also included elements such as public anxieties,  community resistance, spread of rumors, intense media demands.

Some  key Operations to be tested include donning and doffing of personal  protective equipment (PPE); preparation of chlorine solution;  collection, labeling and triple packaging of blood samples (pre-analytic  phase); terminal disinfection and waste management at health care  centre; vehicle disinfection; burials; data management, analysis and  interpretation; reporting; contact listing; contact investigation; press  conference; media release; community negotiation.

This second  large scale simulation exercise is conducted by Rwanda’s health  officials after the World Health Organisation (WHO) reiterated concern  earlier last week over sustained local transmission and a high number of  new Ebola cases in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The  Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in North Kivu and Ituri provinces in  DRC has caused 1,756 deaths as of 23 July, the second largest since it  was discovered in 1976.

In addition, the UN agency explained that  rumours of his contacts travelling to Bukavu, South Kivu, were  investigated and ruled out by response teams.

No new cases have  been reported in Goma to date and there are currently no confirmed cases  of EVD outside of DRC, the UN agency said.

Tags :

SEE ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top