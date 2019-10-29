Rwanda set to host int’l anti-graft awards

Rwanda has been selected to host the fourth edition of the Sheikh Tamim International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award ceremony, which is scheduled to be held in Kigali on 9 December, an official source confirmed Monday in Kigali.The Anti-Corruption Excellence Award (ACE Award) serves as a tool to highlight exemplary and noteworthy actions and good practices on a global platform, and to assess, promote, collect, and disseminate anti-corruption models from all over the world.

Rwanda’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Johnston Busingye, said Rwanda was honoured to welcome all distinguished guests, including heads of state, who will attend the ACE Award Ceremony.

“We look forward to hosting this important award that seeks to recognise excellence in the fight against corruption and inspire continued action to promote integrity and accountability,” he said.

It is expected that the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani himself would be handing out the awards to winners from all over the world, and he would also be holding a working visit to Rwanda.

Four categories of the ACE Award are presented, in recognition of the diverse efforts and areas of excellence in the global fight against corruption, it said.

These categories include Lifetime/Outstanding Achievement, Innovation, Academic Research and Education, and Youth Creativity and Engagement.

According to the organisers of the annual event, the ACE Award aims to raise awareness, support, and solidarity to combat corruption and to encourage new initiatives in pursuit of corruption-free societies.