International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda set to introduce favipiravir as a COVID-19 treatment

Published on 19.01.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Rwanda government plans to introduce the antiviral treatment favipiravir, one of many approved drugs being used as a treatment for COVID-19, the ministry of Health, Dr Daniel Ngamije revealed Monday.Speaking during a talk show on Rwanda Television  (Public), the senior Rwandan health official explained that like  ‘remdesivir’ another antiviral being administered to patient against  COVID-19, favipiravir is a selective inhibitor of the RNA polymerase  involved in viral replication.

According to him, the medicines  regulatory body in the country has already approved favipiravir  as a  treatment for patients infected with Coronavirus.

With the drug  now approved for use, the new drug will be distributed in Rwanda through  healthcare providers opting for a premium quality drug.

Rwandan  health officials say that Generic versions of Favipiravir will be  available as it gets additional regulatory approval and becomes accepted  as a safe, effective treatment for COVID patients.

As of Monday, Rwanda’s Health Ministry said the country’s tally rose to 11,259 confirmed cases, including 146 deaths.

The ministry said 40 patients remain in critical condition, including those who are on respirators.

Kigali accounts for 61 per cent of Covid-19 patients reported in the country since January 1, it said.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top