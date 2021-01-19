Rwanda set to introduce favipiravir as a COVID-19 treatment

Rwanda government plans to introduce the antiviral treatment favipiravir, one of many approved drugs being used as a treatment for COVID-19, the ministry of Health, Dr Daniel Ngamije revealed Monday.Speaking during a talk show on Rwanda Television (Public), the senior Rwandan health official explained that like ‘remdesivir’ another antiviral being administered to patient against COVID-19, favipiravir is a selective inhibitor of the RNA polymerase involved in viral replication.

According to him, the medicines regulatory body in the country has already approved favipiravir as a treatment for patients infected with Coronavirus.

With the drug now approved for use, the new drug will be distributed in Rwanda through healthcare providers opting for a premium quality drug.

Rwandan health officials say that Generic versions of Favipiravir will be available as it gets additional regulatory approval and becomes accepted as a safe, effective treatment for COVID patients.

As of Monday, Rwanda’s Health Ministry said the country’s tally rose to 11,259 confirmed cases, including 146 deaths.

The ministry said 40 patients remain in critical condition, including those who are on respirators.

Kigali accounts for 61 per cent of Covid-19 patients reported in the country since January 1, it said.