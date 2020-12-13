Rwanda set to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to all frontline officers

International › APA

Published on 13.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Rwanda government plans to offer vaccinations against the new coronavirus free of charge to all frontline officers against the COVID-19 in the East African nation, the ministry of Health, Dr Daniel Ngamije revealed Sunday.The senior Rwandan government  official explained that the government is set to shoulder all costs to  secure  the vaccine as soon as possible where priority will also be  given to older persons aged at least beyond 65 years old.

“These are the groups that are given priority to get the vaccine at zero cost, ” Dr Ngamije said.

According  to him , the government is also doing everything to be ready to receive  the vaccine when it is deployed and the first batch could be received  around March next year.

While providing for a good acceptance of  the vaccination by the inhabitants, the minister assured that the  government mobilized the resources which will facilitate a gradual  increase in the vaccination coverage from 20 to 60% among the general  population.

The policy and guidelines of providing free  coronavirus vaccinations and all target groups in the first priority  phase will be unveiled soon, a source close to the ministry told APA in  Kigali.

With the envisaged free vaccinations, Rwandan health  officials are also emphasizing to encourage the concerned groups to get  COVID-19 vaccinations promptly soon after the vaccines are developed.

Rwanda so far has confirmed 6,528 Covid-19 cases, of whom 5,892 have already recovered.

According  to Saturday’s Covid-19 update, a young girl aged 14 and a 61-year-old  man succumbed to the virus in Rwanda, raising the country’s Covid-19  death toll to 56.

