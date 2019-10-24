Rwanda set to receive another batch of 120 African refugees

Rwanda which is currently hosting 189 African asylum-seekers who arrived recently from Libya will received additional batch of 120 refugees in November this year, an official source revealed Thursday in Kigali.The Spokesperson of UNHCR Rwanda, Elise Villechalane, said the the UN agency was planning to evacuate “another group of 120 refugees in November” to Rwanda.

The first group of 66 refugees arrived in Rwanda in September, while the second group of 123 arrived in the country in early October as part of the commitment Rwanda made to contribute to saving the struggling migrants in the North African country.

So far Rwanda committed in 2017 to host 500 African refugees who are stranded in Libya after their failed bid to reach Europe.

That commitment materialized a few weeks after the African Union entered agreement for an emergency Transit mechanism.

All are part of the 500 refugees that Rwanda pledged to receive as part of the efforts to rescue the thousands that are languishing under gross human rights abuses in the North African country.

As part of integration process, all evacuees will be invited to attend language and vocational training classes to help them integrate with local communities during their time in Rwanda.

Further solutions will include voluntary return to countries where they had previously been granted asylum, return home if safe and voluntary, or integration into local Rwandan host communities, it said.

Official estimates show that US$10 million will be spent on initial investments and to run the Emergency Transit Mechanism between Libya and Rwanda through the end of the year.