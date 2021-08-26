International › APA



Rwanda set to recruit more teachers

Published on 26.08.2021 at 23h21 by APA News

The Rwandan government has announced plans to recruit 9,418 teachers for primary and secondary schools, as well as head teachers for the next academic year.They will be distributed in more than 650  schools across the country, according to Leon Mugenzi, the Head of Department of teacher management and development at Rwanda Education Board (REB).

“The demand from the districts was 14,120 teachers and school leaders, but the budget allowed us to hire 9,418 teachers,” Mugenzi said.

The initiative will also help get teachers for classrooms that have been built in order to reduce student congestion and reduce the ratio of students per teacher.

This will allow the teachers to be able to easily monitor the students’ performances and follow their daily progress, the official said.

In January this year, Rwanda recruited another batch of 17,979 teachers to join both the primary and secondary levels of education.

Among them, 14,999 teachers were for the primary level while the rest were placed on the secondary level.

