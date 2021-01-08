Rwanda set to release COVID-19 Expenditures Report

International › APA

Published on 08.01.2021 by APA News

Rwandan Government has informed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the audit report on the allocated monies being spent on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic will be released in May this year.A financing item “COVID-19 response” was created under the  chart of accounts for tracking crisis-related spending with a separate  bank account under the treasury single account system to receive all  contributions to the Economic Recovery Plan (ERP), a statement obtained  Friday by APA in Kigali said.

The Rwandan Government has so far  received loans and grants from the different places to aid the country’s  return to normalcy as the pandemic hits the economy. More than 60% of  the population lost entire livelihoods – leaving many to depend on  direct food deliveries.

So far, the Rwandan government has promised to ensure no single Franc is wasted.

In  its Rwanda update this January 4, the IMF says the government has  committed that pandemic-related expenditures will be audited by the  Office of the Auditor General and published by May 2021.

The IMF  also says it asked Rwandan authorities to ensure “adequate transparency”  about the ownership of the companies that have won the covid-related  tenders.

The IMF said: “This could be done by introducing a  provision on beneficial ownership information from bidders as part of  the tender for the public procurement process and make this information  available on the government’s e-procurement website.”

