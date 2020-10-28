International › APA

Rwanda set to resume driving tests amid COVID-19

Published on 28.10.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Rwanda is resuming driver’s licence tests as the East African country continues to relax COVID-19-related restrictions in all business activities, a Police statement said Wednesday.Those  who had tests previously scheduled will not have to rebook unless their  details have changed, the statement quoted Commissioner of Police Jean  Bosco Kabera, the spokesperson of Rwanda National Police as saying.

The  Police  had temporarily shut operations of issuing driving licenses  after the nationwide lockdown was announced in March this year.

There will be a “phased approach to resuming practical testing”, the senior Police officer added.

Analysts say that resuming activities for driving schools would also help those looking for work amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Driving lessons and tests have been suspended since March.

