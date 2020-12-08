Rwanda set to revise school year calendar for 2020/21 term

A few days after Rwandan officials announced the school calendar for the year 2020-2021 as the country is switching to reopen schools gradually with adherence to Covid-19 preventive measures, the ministry of Education indicated Tuesday that this would be revised following the uncertainties presented by the pandemic.Schools were halted in March, when students in primary and secondary were remaining with less than a month to finish their first academic term.

According to a statement by the ministry of education, under the new calendar marking the resumption of academic activities for primary, secondary and technical schools, except for pupils in and below primary 3 and nursery schools who are still at home, all students have begun from the second term last month.

The ministry noted that lower primary and pre-primary will resume studies later, adding that the details of their calendar will be communicated in due time.

In the meantime, remote learning will continue to support learning for those levels.

According to current calendar the pupils and students are supposed to study for six consecutive months in which they will revise and cover classroom topics that were skipped during the unprecedented seven month holiday induced by Covid-19

The Rwandan minister of Education, Dr Valentine Uwamariya told parliament that the 2021 academic year will come with flexible changes contrary to other previous years where the school calendar and activities have been static.

“We are reminding school heads not to use semester duration as an excuse to increase school fees since we are monitoring this situation on a daily basis to ensure children eat and learn in good conditions,” she said.