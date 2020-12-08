International › APA

Rwanda set to revise school year calendar for 2020/21 term

Published on 08.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

A few days after Rwandan officials announced the school calendar for the year 2020-2021 as the country is switching to reopen schools gradually with adherence to Covid-19 preventive measures, the ministry of Education indicated Tuesday that this would be revised following the uncertainties presented by the pandemic.Schools  were halted in March, when students in primary and secondary were  remaining with less than a month to finish their first academic term.

According  to a statement by the ministry of education, under the new calendar  marking the resumption of academic activities for primary, secondary and  technical schools, except for pupils in and below primary 3 and nursery  schools who are still at home, all students have begun from the second  term last month.

The ministry noted that lower primary and  pre-primary will resume studies later, adding that the details of their  calendar will be communicated in due time.

 In the meantime, remote learning will continue to support learning for those levels.

According  to current calendar the pupils and students are supposed to study for  six consecutive months in which they will revise and cover classroom  topics that were skipped during the unprecedented seven month holiday  induced by Covid-19

The Rwandan minister of Education, Dr  Valentine Uwamariya  told parliament that the 2021 academic year will  come with flexible changes contrary to other previous years where the  school calendar and activities have been static.

“We are  reminding school heads not to use semester duration as an excuse to  increase school fees since we are monitoring this situation on a daily  basis to ensure children eat and learn in good conditions,” she said.

