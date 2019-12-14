Rwanda sets to benefit from UEFA ASSIST Program

The UEFA delegation has arrived in Rwanda to explore the the needs at national level with the aim of increasing solidarity and enhance football development and knowledge sharing, the Rwanda Football Federation revealed Saturday in Kigali.The visiting UEFA delegation includes Head of International Relations football operations specialist Eva Pasquier, and two Consultants Stewart Reagan-former CEO of the Scottish Football Association and Ken MacLeod.

The delegation is in the country under an international programme called UEFA ASSIST that addresses

It is expected that the visiting delegation will also meet other stakeholders such as Rwanda Olympic and Sport Committee, Rwanda Sports Schools Association; sponsors actively involved in football, sports journalists as well as supporters groups.

After analysis of the outcome of the discussions with different stakeholders, the second part will be a retreat with the FERWAFA Executive Committee between December 12-13, which will pave way for a

proper way of functioning and strategic objectives for Rwanda soccer governing body.

Promoting, protecting and developing football has long been one of UEFA’s central objectives and to complement all the work done in Europe, UEFA has now created a new international programme, which increases solidarity and enhances football development to tackle the needs of national associations in other confederations.

Under the tag line ‘Supporting your success’, the main scope of UEFA ASSIST is essentially to share knowledge and best practices to help UEFA’s sister confederations to develop and strengthen football within their respective territories.

UEFA ASSIST is designed to provide practical rather than financialassistance and to offer support through development activities.