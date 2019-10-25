Rwanda signs deal with Russia to establish first ever Center for Nuclear Science

Rwandan Government has signed a deal with the Russian public nuclear group Rosatom to establish first ever Center for Nuclear Science and Technology (CNST) with the latest technology of a 10 MW pool- type reactor, an official source confirmed Thursday in Kigali.The agreemen was signed by Minister for Infrastructure Claver Gatete on behalf of Rwanda and the Director General of Russian State-owned nuclear group Rosatom Alexey Likhachev, official reports said.

It said that the centre will also feature six multi-purpose sections; Research Reactors and Lab Complex, Centre for Nuclear Medicine, Multipurpose Irradiation Center, and Radiobiology Laboratory and Greenhouse.

Other sections will include Education and Training Complex and Radiation Material Science Complex, reads part of the official statement issue in Kigali.

The sectors to be impacted by the development include medical research, energy, agriculture, security, industry and exploration, education, geology and the environment.

In order to implement the above areas of cooperation, the agreement provides for the creation of a joint coordination committee; implementing selected projects and scientific studies; peer exchange

programmes, seminars and conferences, and other such opportunities and frameworks for exchanging scientific and technical research;.

Other areas of cooperation include supplying equipment, materials, and components. In the long-term, the agreement allows for the possibility of constructing an Ethiopian Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame was part of the group of African heads of state who took part in the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum which was held from 23 to 24 October 2019 in Sochi.

Speaking at the occasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for trade with African countries to double over the next four to five years and said Moscow had written off African debts to the tune of

over $20 billion.