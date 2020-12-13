International › APA

Rwanda, Singapore sign partnership in boosting digital financial inclusion

Published on 13.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Rwanda and Singapore have signed a mutual agreement that will see the two countries work closely to strengthen financial inclusion through digital innovation, local media reported Sunday quoting a government source in Kigali.During the  signature, Rwanda was represented by the Ministry of Trade and Industry  and  the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) acts on behalf of the  Asian nation.

While fintech applications are currently being  implemented to become instrumental in various service sectors in Rwanda,  experts say that  the focus will be to ensure that people rely on it in  different forms of contactless payments.

While the current  situation is proving that remote work is likely to become a necessity  due to COVID-19, experts sayy investments in different technologies and  solutions in financial organisations and service providers are “more  important than ever”.

The agreement, which was signed in a  virtual ceremony, will see the trade ministry involved in the  implementation of the international and open platform project, dubbed  Business sans Borders (BSB).

This according to a statement, will  strengthen greater cooperation in FinTech innovation, trade and business  development between Rwanda and Singapore.

The cooperation will  also stimulate wider public-private partnerships towards joint  innovation projects between Rwanda and Singapore.

It is hoped  that by operationalizing this project, Rwanda’s exports to the region  will increase and local businesses gain cross-border, e-commerce  experience.

Michel Minega Sebera, the Permanent Secretary,  MINICOM said, the cooperation “highlights the strengthening FinTech  partnership between Rwanda and Singapore, and lays the foundation for us  to harness FinTech for a smarter, more efficient and more inclusive  financial sector in our respective countries.”

“Our bilateral  collaboration in FinTech will help promote financial innovation and  create new opportunities for our countries, as well as in our regions,”  he said.

Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer of MAS said, the  Business sans Borders project is to be the global Artificial  Intelligence-powered infrastructure that simplifies single point access  to new buyers, new suppliers, faster financing and seamless trade  services for business ecosystems in Singapore, Rwanda and beyond.

Business sans Borders project is now operationalised by Proxtera Proxtera, its commercialisation (entity).

