International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda slashes gorilla viewing fees to $200

Published on 18.06.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

One day after resuming activities around tourism, the authorities in Rwanda have reduced the fees charged for the viewing of gorillas from $1500 down to $200 per person in the Volcanoes National park, an official revealed on Thursday in Kigali.The new measures only concern Rwanda nationals and other visitors from East African Community (EAC) member countries namely Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi, reports said.

The decision comes after the country began easing lockdown measures around COVID-19 including the resumption of international travel for chartered flights, effective 17  June 2020.

Since March this year, the Rwanda Development Board (RDB)  temporarily suspended gorilla trekking, research, and all other related tourism activities in various sites including the Volcanoes National Park in the north of the country.

According to the Rwandan authorities, the initiative was to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus (Covid-19), which poses high risks to the endangered mountain gorillas.

Mountain gorillas are the most visited primates in Africa attracting the highest number of travelers from all over the world. 

Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo are the only destinations for gorilla trekking in the whole world. 

It is the major source of  foreign exchange contributing more than 50 percent of the respective countries’  Gross Domestic Product.

Currently the number of mountain gorillas is estimated to be over 950 gorilla species. 

Once these gorillas were very endangered at the extent of extinction, and today high conservation efforts have been put in place to monitor and protect them in the forest of the Virunga region.

The pandemic has led to the shutdown of many economic  activities in Rwanda including travel, tourism and hospitality, retail  and trade, and manufacturing, among others.

In  April this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded Rwanda’s economic growth forecast from 8 percent to 5.1 percent in  2020, as a result of the impact of coronavirus.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top