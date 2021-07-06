International › APA

Rwanda, South Africa on the move to restore diplomatic ties

Published on 06.07.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

A delegation from South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) is currently on a working visit to Rwanda, as the two countries move on the path of normalizing diplomatic relations, APA learnt Tuesday from a diplomatic source in Kigali.In a statement issued earlier Monday, Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the visit is another signal that both sides are determined to strengthen bilateral relations.

This is another signal that both sides are determined to strengthen bilateral relations," the statement added.

Earlier last month, Rwandan minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Vincent Biruta, visited South Africa where he held talks with his counterpart, Dr. Naledi Pandor, in Pretoria on the normalization of ties between the two countries.

The dialogue between the two Ministers follows a meeting between President Paul Kagame and President Cyril Ramaphosa in Paris, France, on May 18, ahead of the Summit for the Financing of African Economies, during which they agreed to move towards normalizing relations between

the two countries.

In March 2014, South Africa expelled three diplomats from Rwanda, with the East African country immediately retaliating by expelling six South African diplomats.

