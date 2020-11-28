Rwanda, South Korea sign airspace agreement

Rwanda and South Korea have signed an agreement granting their national airlines the fifth freedom right to fly at each other’s airports without limitations, an official source revealed Friday in Kigali.Rwandan minister of Infrastructure, Claver Gatete said that South Korean airlines will be free to pick passengers from Rwanda to any destination while RwandAir can as well freely fly to South Korea and pick passengers to any destination.

Under the new agreement, Rwanda flag carrier RwandAir could consider using the South route to fly to East Asia destinations.

The deal is expected to significantly decrease the flight times between Rwanda and South Korea, the ministry noted.

According to him, the agreement is expected to enhance connectivity between both countries and also facilitate the private sectors of both countries to realize and tap into the economic and social benefits.

Moreover, Gatete explained that his will also provide Rwanda’s private sector with enormous opportunities in an economically vibrant and large market of more than 180 million people.

Commenting on the new agreement, South Korean Ambassador to Rwanda Jin-weon CHAE noted that the signing of bilateral Air Service Agreement will broaden the scope of the two countries’ cooperation, providing more opportunities for both populations in mainly two aspects.

“This Agreement will promote human exchange and buttresses the partnership between the countries. And it is also expected to contribute to Rwanda’s efforts to attain its sustainable development,” the diplomat said.