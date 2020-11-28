International › APA

Rwanda, South Korea sign airspace agreement

Published on 28.11.2020 at 11h21 by APA News

Rwanda and South Korea have signed an agreement granting their national airlines the fifth freedom right to fly at each other’s airports without limitations, an official source revealed Friday in Kigali.Rwandan minister of Infrastructure, Claver Gatete said  that   South Korean airlines will be free to pick passengers from Rwanda  to any destination while RwandAir can as well freely fly to South Korea  and pick passengers to any destination.

Under the new agreement, Rwanda flag carrier RwandAir could consider using the South route to fly to East Asia destinations.

The deal is expected to significantly decrease the flight times between Rwanda and South Korea, the ministry noted.

According  to him,  the agreement is expected to enhance connectivity between both  countries and also facilitate the private sectors of both countries to  realize and tap into the economic and social benefits.

Moreover,  Gatete explained that his will also provide Rwanda’s private sector with  enormous opportunities in an economically vibrant and large market of  more than 180 million people.

Commenting on the new agreement,  South Korean Ambassador to Rwanda  Jin-weon CHAE noted that the signing  of bilateral Air Service Agreement will broaden the scope of the two  countries’ cooperation, providing more opportunities for both  populations in mainly two aspects.

“This Agreement will promote  human exchange and buttresses the partnership between the countries. And  it is also expected to contribute to Rwanda’s efforts to attain its  sustainable development,” the diplomat said.

