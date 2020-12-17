Rwanda, Spain sign MOU for political consultation

Rwandan Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vincent Biruta held talks on Wednesday with his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya on bilateral relations and regional issues, and the two signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for political consultation, an official statement confirmed in Kigali.During their meeting they discussed ways to further strengthen Rwanda-Spain relations, the statement said assing that the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations will serve as a basis for increased multilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Rwanda does not have an embassy in Spain, however its embassy in Paris, France, is accredited to Spain[1] and maintains an honorary consulate in Madrid.

Spain does not have an embassy in Rwanda, however, its embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, is accredited to Rwanda and maintains an honorary consulate in Kigali.

Both countries began their diplomatic relations in 1967.