Rwanda, Spain sign MOU for political consultation

Published on 17.12.2020 at 11h21 by APA News

Rwandan Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vincent Biruta held talks on Wednesday with his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya on bilateral relations and regional issues, and the two signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for political consultation, an official statement confirmed in Kigali.During their meeting they  discussed ways to further strengthen Rwanda-Spain relations, the  statement said assing that the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding  on Political Consultations will serve as a basis for increased  multilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Rwanda does  not have an embassy in Spain, however its embassy in Paris, France, is  accredited to Spain[1] and maintains an honorary consulate in Madrid.

Spain  does not have an embassy in Rwanda, however, its embassy in Dar es  Salaam, Tanzania, is accredited to Rwanda and maintains an honorary  consulate in Kigali.

Both countries began their diplomatic relations in 1967.

