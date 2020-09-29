International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda start disbursing Covid-19 relief fund for football clubs

Published on 29.09.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

The Executive Committee of Rwanda Football Federation has started disbursing the COVID-19 relief grant of USD $ 1,000,000 that was allocated by the international football body, Sports source confirmed to APA Tuesday in Kigali.The Secretary General  of Rwanda’s football body Francois Regis Owayezu explained that the  funds approved will ease the financial burden our members have been  facing due to this pandemic under strict follow up to monitor if the  grant has been used in a proper way

Major allocation will be on  supporting the football development activities, Rwanda Premier League  clubs, Second Division men’s league clubs and women teams in terms of  importance where the above solidarity grant will be distributed in two  installments, it said.

For men clubs, the grant will be  exclusively used to pay salaries for players with the instruction to  clear all pending wages of staff as a priority.

Earlier Monday,  the Rwandan Ministry of Sports allowed the resumption of all sports and  exercise activities both in outdoor public places and stadiums.

All  sporting  activities – training, competitions and events – in the  country were  suspended on March 15 as the government imposed a strict  lockdown to  curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Individuals  with  symptoms such as  flu, cold, fever, cough, sneezing, headache are  not  allowed to practice sports or physical exercises in Public but  rather  consult health services, the statement said.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top