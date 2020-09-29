Rwanda start disbursing Covid-19 relief fund for football clubs

The Executive Committee of Rwanda Football Federation has started disbursing the COVID-19 relief grant of USD $ 1,000,000 that was allocated by the international football body, Sports source confirmed to APA Tuesday in Kigali.The Secretary General of Rwanda’s football body Francois Regis Owayezu explained that the funds approved will ease the financial burden our members have been facing due to this pandemic under strict follow up to monitor if the grant has been used in a proper way

Major allocation will be on supporting the football development activities, Rwanda Premier League clubs, Second Division men’s league clubs and women teams in terms of importance where the above solidarity grant will be distributed in two installments, it said.

For men clubs, the grant will be exclusively used to pay salaries for players with the instruction to clear all pending wages of staff as a priority.

Earlier Monday, the Rwandan Ministry of Sports allowed the resumption of all sports and exercise activities both in outdoor public places and stadiums.

All sporting activities – training, competitions and events – in the country were suspended on March 15 as the government imposed a strict lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Individuals with symptoms such as flu, cold, fever, cough, sneezing, headache are not allowed to practice sports or physical exercises in Public but rather consult health services, the statement said.