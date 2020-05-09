Rwanda supports innovative entrepreneurs amid COVID-19

A new initiative dubbed “Corona Action Rwanda” under coordination by the Rwandan Government and various stakeholders seek encourage young Rwandan to be open-minded in proposing innovative solutions to address the impact of COVID-19, according to an official document obtained Saturday by APA in Kigali.Under the new initiative, according to the Rwandan Ministry of ICT and Innovation, entrepreneurs across the country who have diverse solutions to address the impact of COVID-19 will have access to grants, mentorship, technical expertise, and legal services, among others.

During the implementation phase, the initiative will especially support innovative, time-sensitive solutions that directly address issues caused by the coronavirus with the potential for scalability and sustainability.

Yves Iradukunda, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and Innovation said the initiative is collaborative work that seeks to increase the likelihood of success, and mitigate the damage caused by the global crisis.

Successful applications will have access to grants of between $20 000 and $40,000 depending on need and potential impact, needs analysis and expert advisory support, and consultancy services, it said.

In addition, the new initiative seeks to help outstanding innovation projects grow.

When these projects grow big enough and need independent development space, they will go out and seek development in other places across Africa and Worlwide.