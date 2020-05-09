International › APA

Rwanda supports innovative entrepreneurs amid COVID-19

Published on 09.05.2020 at 12h21 by APA News

A new initiative dubbed “Corona Action Rwanda” under coordination by the Rwandan Government and various stakeholders seek encourage young Rwandan to be open-minded in proposing innovative solutions to address the impact of COVID-19, according to an official document obtained Saturday by APA in Kigali.Under the new  initiative, according to the Rwandan Ministry of ICT and Innovation,  entrepreneurs across the country who have diverse solutions to address  the impact of COVID-19 will have access to grants, mentorship, technical  expertise, and legal services, among others.

During the  implementation phase, the initiative will especially support innovative,  time-sensitive solutions that directly address issues caused by the  coronavirus with the potential for scalability and sustainability.

Yves  Iradukunda, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and  Innovation said the initiative is collaborative work that seeks to  increase the likelihood of success, and mitigate the damage caused by  the global crisis.

Successful applications will have access to  grants of between $20 000 and $40,000 depending on need and potential  impact, needs analysis and expert advisory support, and consultancy  services, it said.

In addition, the new initiative seeks to help outstanding innovation projects grow.

When  these projects grow big enough and need independent development space,  they will go out and seek development in other places across Africa and  Worlwide.

