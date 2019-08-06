Rwanda supports Kristalina Georgieva for IMF top job

Published on 06.08.2019 at 21h21 by APA News

Rwanda will support the candidacy of Bulgaria’s representative Kristalina Georgieva for the post

of Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, an official source revealed on Tuesday

in Kigali.Rwandan President Paul Kagame said in a statement obtained by APA on Tuesday that he

“Can’t think of a more suitable candidate”.

“Congratulations to Kristalina Georgieva on the nomination as a candidate for the role of the

Managing Director of the IMF,” the Rwandan leader said in a message posted on his tweeter

handle.

Earlier last week, the European Union (EU) governments selected 65-year-old Georgieva as

a candidate for the IMF bloc after more than 12 hours of talks.

Reports said that at that time, most EU Member States supported Ms Georgieva, although her

candidacy would require a change in IMF rules that require the managing director of the fund to

be younger than 65 when appointed to this important post.

Being a highly respected economist, who has applauded for her job at the World Bank, should

she be appointed in October, Ms. Kristalina will become the first Eastern European to head the

IMF.