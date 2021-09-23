Rwanda takes further steps to ease COVID-19 lockdown

International › APA

Published on 23.09.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

The cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame has decided that to reduce curfew hours with movements in the city of Kigali prohibited between 11 pm – 4 AM while all businesses should close by 10 pm.According to the Cabined’s resolutions obtained Wednesday, movements will remain prohibited between 9 pm -4 am in the rest of the country with businesses closing by 8 pm

Physical conferences are allowed to operate with 50% of venue capacity and participants presenting a COVID-19 negative test, while funeral gatherings at gravesides should not exceed 50 people.

Under the new directives, public transport means including taxis are allowed to resume operations with a stringent 75 percent of passengers.

The statement stressed that wearing face masks in public is mandatory at all times and mass screening and testing for COVID-19 will continue nationwide.

Outdoor and non-contact sports are also permitted and the Ministry of Local government was tasked to provide guidelines.

Rwanda has up until now avoided the worst of the pandemic by enforcing some of the strictest containment measures on the continent and implementing a rigorous regime of testing and contact tracing.

A nationwide campaign aimed at vaccinating 60 percent of the population by next year has so far reached just 1,5 million people, according to latest government statistics.

