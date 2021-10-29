Rwanda, Tanzania sign defense cooperation agreement

Rwanda and Tanzania on Thursday,signed a Defence Cooperation agreement at the end of the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) meeting held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania this week, local media reported in Kigali.Rwanda’s envoy in Tanzania, Maj Gen Charles Karamba, told local media that the Ministerial session was co-chaired by both countries’ Ministers of Foreign Affairs; Dr Vincent Biruta and Liberata Mulamula, respectively of Rwanda and Tanzania.

“The meeting has approved the permanent secretaries’ report and signed it. Both ministers have signed an MoU on Defence Cooperation,” the envoy said.

The fifteenth session of the Rwanda-Tanzania JPC, at technical level, kicked off on Monday with officials from both ends looking to follow up on directives by the two countries’ leaders’ in August, and work towards enhancing ties in various fields.