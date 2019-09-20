Rwanda: Teacher arrested for kissing female student

The director of a primary school of “Fraternity Complex” in Rubavu, a district in Northwestern Rwanda has been charged with “paedophilia” and taken into custody after he kissed a 10 year-old female student in his office, local media reported Friday in Kigali quoting a police source in the region.Initial investigations by the police indicate that the 37 year-old school manager was in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident which happened earlier this week in one of the administrative bloc of the school.

A probe was launched into the matter and during the course of investigation Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) identified the man as Fulgence Murigande who works as the the director of the school, it said.

The arrest comes after a recent study carried out by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has found out that over 50% of children in Rwanda are victims of sexual, physical or emotional violence.

The survey conducted in May last year also indicates that at least 5 in 10 girls in Rwanda have experienced at least one form of violence – sexual, physical or emotional – before age 18.

Children are most often abused by those they know, parents, neighbours, teachers or friends, the report said.

A proportion of 24 percent of girls and 10 percent of boys were victims of sexual violence, it said.