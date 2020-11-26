International › APA

Rwanda teachers poised for pay rise

Published on 27.11.2020 at 00h21 by APA News

The Rwandan government has announced raising the salaries of primary and secondary school teachers by 10 percent, effective December 1st 2020.Those to benefit must have experience of up to three years, the Education ministry confirmed Thursday in Kigali.

The authorities hope that the lack of teachers in schools and kindergartens would be solved by higher salaries to attract many to the education sector.

The  increase was welcomed by teachers saying it was long overdue comes after years of advocacy by their union.

According to the pay structure, teachers’ salaries vary depending on their level of education as well as experience.

Reacting to the new move,  one wecondary teacher based in Kigali told APA that the salary increase was good news but teachers still expect a lot from the government.

“If a teacher earns Rwf50,000 ($51  USD) per month that means the new salary will be Rwf55,000 ($56 USD)  which is still little if you look at basic needs and the current market  prices,” she said.

According to the Ministry of Education, public institutions have a shortage of teachers who failed to report back to their work after schools were allowed to resume following a 7 months of suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

