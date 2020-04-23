Rwanda: Three arrested over fugitive ex-commander’s escape

At least three people accused of helping former Rwandan Presidential Guard commander, Col. Tom Buabagamba escape from a military prison were arrested Thursday as part of police investigation into the incident.Col. Byabagamba a former close bodyguard of President Paul Kagame, was in 2016 sentenced by the Military High Court to 21 years imprisonment, for illegal possession of arms, inciting rebellion.

Before his escape, the former commander was serving fifteen years in prison after the Court of Appeal in Kigali slashed his sentence last year.

During the initial hearing, the senior officer who was arrested in 2014, told the Court of Appeal that he was suffering solitary confinement and along with two co-accused was subjected to close surveillance by cameras.

The court made an inspection but said it only shared its findings with the lawyers and prosecution.

Thursday’s arrests came after the Rwanda army revealed that the former head of the Republican Guard attempted to bribe his way out of prison and that more people are being investigated.

“Col Byabagamba is suspected of criminal activities related to attempt to commit corruption and attempts to escape from a prison,” part of a statement issued earlier last week read.

“Suspected criminal activities committed by Colonel Tom Byabagamba and his inside and outside accomplices are being thoroughly investigated,” a statement from the Rwanda Defense Forces (RDF) said.