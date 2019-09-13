Rwanda: Three prisoners shot dead in abortive getaway

Three prisoners visited by a group of relatives were shot and killed after they attempted to escape at the Mageragere prisons, one of the detention facilities located in a suburb of Kigali, police said on Friday.By Clementine Uwimana

While confirming the incident, Rwanda Correctional Services (RCS) spokesperson, Hillary Sengabo said the three men were being escorted to meet their relatives on visiting day on Friday afternoon, when they tried to run away.

“During the attempted escape, several shots were randomly fired and in the process, the three prisoners were killed” Sengabo said.

The shooting happened after the prisoners ignore the warning shots.

This is not the first time that inmates tried to escapes from detention facilities in Rwanda.

In January this year, three prisoners were shot dead by warders as they attempted to escape from the prison at Huye, a district about 130 km from Kigali in southern Rwanda.

In 2017, a local Rwanda journalist, Cassien Ntamuhanga who had been sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy escaped, from Mpanga prison in southern Rwanda.