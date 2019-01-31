Rwanda tightens regulations on school feeding program

Rwandan authorities have adopted a set of measures to tighten its home-grown school feeding approach across the country where by children should be served milk every day.The Rwandan minister of Education, Dr Eugene Mutimura said that all institutions in both public and private that are not complying with new official instruction should be named and shamed, with information about penalties imposed on them published.

“The new program should make sure that the milk provided in the school lunch program to all children,” he said.

Through the home-grown school feeding approach, the Rwandan government intends to see schools graduate from external support to self-sustainability.

The government’s school feeding policy envisages an approach based on local purchase of commodities with a view to eventual nationwide implementation without external support.

It said that empowerment of the local community is key to ensure gradual ownership as the community becomes more resilient and self-reliant.

Since 2006, one of the government-funded Girinka (“May you have a cow”) project has focused on distributing cows to vulnerable families in remote rural areas.