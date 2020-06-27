International › APA

Rwanda to acquire 2 new light jets for its Air Force

Published on 27.06.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Rwanda Defence Force has ordered for two Textron C-208 EX utility aircraft that will be used by the Airforce according to a military source Saturday.Reports indicate that the Rwandan Government is expected to fork out  $10.1 million to purchase these aircrafts.

Under  this procurement deal the supplier will provide two Textron C-208 EX  aircraft, associated spare parts and ground support equipment, the  necessary modifications for the Rwandan Air Force, flight training  device, technical drawings and interim logistic support for both  aircraft and the training device. Work is expected to be completed July  31, 2022.

Aviation experts say the  EX version  is the third  variant of the all-metal, high-wing 208 Caravan – introduced in 1984 –  and the second iteration of the Grand Caravan, a stretched version of  the 208, which arrived four years later. It is powered by an 870hp  PT6A-140 engine.

Other details indicate that the Cessna 208  Caravan EX aircraft is dependable and known for its efficient  performance by regional airlines, charter operators and cargo carriers  worldwide.

The Grand Caravan EX turboprop was engineered for  challenging missions, high payloads and short, rough runways while  delivering single-engine economy and simplicity.

The Grand  Caravan EX aircraft has a reputation as a revenue-generator. It carries  up to 14 occupants with an increased speed and climb capability, plus a  takeoff ground roll of only 1,399 ft.

