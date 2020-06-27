Rwanda to acquire 2 new light jets for its Air Force

The Rwanda Defence Force has ordered for two Textron C-208 EX utility aircraft that will be used by the Airforce according to a military source Saturday.Reports indicate that the Rwandan Government is expected to fork out $10.1 million to purchase these aircrafts.

Under this procurement deal the supplier will provide two Textron C-208 EX aircraft, associated spare parts and ground support equipment, the necessary modifications for the Rwandan Air Force, flight training device, technical drawings and interim logistic support for both aircraft and the training device. Work is expected to be completed July 31, 2022.

Aviation experts say the EX version is the third variant of the all-metal, high-wing 208 Caravan – introduced in 1984 – and the second iteration of the Grand Caravan, a stretched version of the 208, which arrived four years later. It is powered by an 870hp PT6A-140 engine.

Other details indicate that the Cessna 208 Caravan EX aircraft is dependable and known for its efficient performance by regional airlines, charter operators and cargo carriers worldwide.

The Grand Caravan EX turboprop was engineered for challenging missions, high payloads and short, rough runways while delivering single-engine economy and simplicity.

The Grand Caravan EX aircraft has a reputation as a revenue-generator. It carries up to 14 occupants with an increased speed and climb capability, plus a takeoff ground roll of only 1,399 ft.