Rwanda to acquire first batch of one million Covid-19 vaccine next month

Published on 22.01.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Rwanda will acquire a first batch of one million COVID-19 vaccines by next month, a senior official from Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) announced Thursday.According to the  Director General of RBC, DR Sabin Nsanzimana, Rwanda is yet to acquire  two types of vaccines, namely; AstraZeneca and Moderna.

“We are  ready to receive and properly administer AstraZeneca and Moderna  vaccines by using the already existing cold supply chain,” Dr Nsanzimana  said.

According to him, there is a hope that the country will be among the first countries in Africa to receive them.

Among  the listed primary beneficiaries, it includes the population at high  risk of containing the virus as well as essential workers.

Rwanda  is currently currently part of the Covax framework, a global initiative  that aims to speedily and affordably secure doses of the Covid-19  vaccine for member countries, once the vaccine is available.

Government  is projecting to mobilize a total budget of $15 million that on  acquiring doses of the vaccine once it is available by next month, it  said.

According to Dr Tharcisse Mpunga, the Minister of State in  charge of Primary Healthcare, the first phase will be of vaccinating 30  percent of the entire population and as time goes by, we’ll vaccinate  more and more priority groups such as police officers, students and  others.

