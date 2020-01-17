Rwanda to build pineapple processing plant by December 2020

A pineapple processing plant is to be built in Ngoma, a district in Soouth Eastern Rwanda by District by December this year, a senior local administrative official confirmed Friday.The Vice Mayor in Charge of Economic Development in Ngoma district Cyriaque Nyiridandi Mapambano said the modern factory which will be co-owned by the local investor, will be the first of its kind providing a major market for local farmers who are facing a challenge of post-harvesting in the district.

Farmers and district officials believe that a pineapple processing plant would be the only solution to the lack of adequate market, which has hurt farmers for a very long time.

In Rwanda, the harvest season for pineapple is between early August and mid-September, but farmers are complaining for limited means to transport their produce to the market on their bicycles.

Currently, The farmers rely on traders who come to Ngoma to collect the fruits themselves, it said.