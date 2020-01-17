International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda to build pineapple processing plant by December 2020

Published on 17.01.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

A pineapple processing plant is to be built in Ngoma, a district in Soouth Eastern Rwanda by District by December this year, a senior local administrative official confirmed Friday.The  Vice Mayor in Charge of Economic Development in Ngoma district Cyriaque  Nyiridandi Mapambano said the modern factory which will be co-owned by  the local investor, will be the first of its kind providing a major  market for local farmers who are facing a challenge of post-harvesting  in the district.

Farmers and district officials believe that a  pineapple processing plant would be the only solution to the lack of  adequate market, which has hurt farmers for a very long time.

In  Rwanda, the harvest season for pineapple is between early August and  mid-September, but farmers are complaining for limited means to  transport their produce to the market on their bicycles.

Currently, The farmers rely on traders who come to Ngoma to collect the fruits themselves, it said.

Tags :



News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top