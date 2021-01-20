Rwanda to engage UAE in expanding horticultural exports

Rwanda is looking to engage the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in order to expand its horticultural exports, Rwanda’s Ambassador to Dubai said Wednesday.Reports by local media in Kigali indicate that Consumers flocking one of the biggest Carrefour outlets at the Mall of Emirates in Dubai appreciated new fresh products including avocado and passion fruits.

The move comes after a supply of goods partnership agreement signed with Rwanda’s National Agricultural Export Board (NAEB) in November 2020.

Under the deal, Rwandan exporters will be supplying to this wide UAE retailing company with passion fruits, apple, banana, pineapple and avocado.

“This is an exciting partnership and one that benefits multiple players including Rwandan farmers, our national airline and consumers in UAE who will enjoy quality fresh products delivered timely thanks to regular flights to Dubai by RwandAir. We look forward to growing the product base and sustaining the market opportunity,” the Rwandan diplomat said.

Official statistics indicate that Rwanda exported 31,788 tonnes of horticulture commodities (vegetables, fruits, and flowers) which generated $28.7 million during the fiscal year 2019/2020.

This represents an increase of 5 percent compared to $27.1 million generated from over 37,343 tonnes of horticulture exports in 2018/2019.