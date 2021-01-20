Rwanda to engage UAE in expanding horticultural exports

International › APA

Published on 20.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

Rwanda is looking to engage the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in order to expand its horticultural exports, Rwanda’s Ambassador to Dubai said Wednesday.Reports by local media in  Kigali indicate that Consumers flocking one of the biggest Carrefour  outlets at the Mall of Emirates in Dubai appreciated new fresh products  including avocado and passion fruits.

The move comes after a  supply of goods partnership agreement signed with Rwanda’s National  Agricultural Export Board (NAEB) in November 2020.

Under the  deal, Rwandan exporters will be supplying to this wide UAE retailing  company with passion fruits, apple, banana, pineapple and avocado.

“This  is an exciting partnership and one that benefits multiple players  including Rwandan farmers, our national airline and consumers in UAE who  will enjoy quality fresh products delivered timely thanks to regular  flights to Dubai by RwandAir. We look forward to growing the product  base and sustaining the market opportunity,” the Rwandan diplomat said.

Official  statistics indicate that Rwanda exported 31,788 tonnes of horticulture  commodities (vegetables, fruits, and flowers) which generated $28.7  million during the fiscal year 2019/2020.

This represents an  increase of 5 percent compared to $27.1 million generated from over  37,343 tonnes of horticulture exports in 2018/2019.

